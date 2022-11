Not Available

Anne: Journey to Green Gables is an imaginative, animated prequel to the Live action Anne of Green Gables films. In this brand new story, Anne has yet to go to Green Gables and dreams of having a family of her own. But as fate would have it, she is thrown into the clutches of Madame Poubelle, the faded aristocratic director of Grout Orphanage. It takes all of Anne's scope for the imagination for her to endure until she gets to Green Gables.