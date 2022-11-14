Not Available

World superstar Anne Murray stars in the warm and entertaining holiday special, Anne Murray's Classic Christmas. Taped at the famous Toronto landmark, The Old Mill, Anne's guests include international sensation Roch Voisine, World Figure Skating Champion and Olympic Silver Medallist Elvis Stojko, and pop rock group Barenaked Ladies.Anne performs a selection of yuletide favorites including: White Christmas, Winter Wonderland and This Season Will Never Grow Old. She also performs with featured guests Roch Voisine and Barenaked Ladies. Elvis Stojko delights the audience with his performances to Anne's O Holy Night and Elvis Presley's Santa Clause is Back in Town. Also includes: It Came Upon A midnight Clear, No Room at the Inn, Marvelous Toy, Silent Night, Christmas is Calling (written for the show by Roch Voisine), We Three Kings, Little Drummer Boy, The Three Bells, Deck the Halls, God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman, Santa Clause is Coming to Town, and I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause.