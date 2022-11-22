Anne of Brittany, Twice Queen

Not Available

The life of Anne of Brittany was an extraordinary adventure of love, betrayal, desperation and jealousy. Married at 14 to King Charles VIII, then seven years later to King Louis XII, she united her Duchy with its historic enemy: France. Throughout her life, Anne, a woman of great intelligence, devoted herself to the administration of her duchy and jealously guarded its autonomy, but in the end her daughter Claude, Anne's heir, was betrothed to Francis of Angoulême, the future Francis I and Brittany was finally absorbed into the kingdom of France.