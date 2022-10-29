Not Available

Anne of Green Gables: A New Beginning

  • Drama
  • Family

Anne, now a middle-aged woman, is troubled by recent events in her life. Her husband, Gilbert, has been killed overseas as a medical doctor during World War II. Her two daughters are pre-occupied with their own young families and her adopted son Dominic has yet to return from the war. When a long-hidden secret is discovered under the floorboards at Green Gables, Anne retreats into her memories to relive her troubled early years prior to arriving as an orphan at Green Gables and being adopted by the Cuthberts

Cast

Barbara HersheyOlder Anne Shirley
Rachel BlanchardLouisa Thomas
Shirley MacLaineAmelia Thomas
Ron LeaGene
Bernard BehrensGabriel
Hannah Endicott-DouglasYoung Anne Shirley

