Anne of Green Gables: The Sequel

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Anne of Green Gables Productions

Anne Shirley, now a schoolteacher, has begun writing stories and collecting rejection slips. She makes the acquaintance of a handsome, rich, bachelor, chases a cow, and wins (to her chagrin) a baking soda company's writing contest. She acts as Diana's maid of honor, and refuses Gilbert Blythe's marriage proposal; which sends her to teach Kingsport Ladies' College, an exclusive girls school, where she meets opposition from one of the teachers, Miss Brooke, and the Pringle clan (one of whom is a rich, handsome bachelor). But while Anne enjoys the battle, and the friends she makes, she returns to Avonlea.

Cast

Colleen DewhurstMarilla Cuthbert
Patricia HamiltonRachel Lynde
Jonathan CrombieGilbert Blythe
Wendy HillerMrs Margaret Harris
Frank ConverseMorgan Harris
Rosemary DunsmoreKatherine Brooke

