Not Available

Anne of the Indies

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox

After seizing an English ship, buccaneer captain Anne Providence spares Pierre LaRochelle from walking the plank - as he's in irons he is presumably no friend of England. He signs on as a pirate and she is increasingly drawn to him, a feeling that seems to be reciprocated. When fearsome Captain Blackbeard, her teacher in the ways of pirating, sets eyes on LaRochelle he recalls him as a French navy officer. Anne sticks by her man but the truth, when it is uncovered, is even more painful.

Cast

Louis JourdanCaptaine Pierre François LaRochelle
Debra PagetMolly LaRochelle
Herbert MarshallDr Jameson
Thomas GomezCaptaine Edward Teach alias Blackbeard
James Robertson JusticeRed Dougal
Francis PierlotHerkimer

