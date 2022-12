Not Available

The complete Violin Concertos performed by Anne-Sophie Mutter with Camerata Salzburg recorded live in Salzburg in December 2005. Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 1 Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 2 Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 3 Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 4 Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 5, "Turkish" Sinfonia concertante