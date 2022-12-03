Anne Van Jogja

Not Available

Anne’s mixed Dutch – Javanese parentage causes her father to be banished by his family. After building his own plantation, Anne’s father dies in an accident when she was a child. When she turns 10, Jogja is in a crisis. Anne’s school is closed, and the company run by her Dutch mother has to be handed over to the locals. The plantation is taken over by Satrio’s father. Satrio is a friend of Anne. This change leads to the death of Anne's mother, so Anne moves to Solo and opens a successful batik business. Apparently Satrio secretly helps her by buying her batik as he is still in love with Anne. But he can’t pursue her as he is arranged to marry a princess from the Sultan’s palace. Anne finally learns of Satrio’s deeds, but she also has to bury her feelings, as she has lung cancer. She decides to give Satrio a piece of batik that she personally makes as the wedding present.