Based on unreleased archive material, this first film about Annemarie Schwarzenbach explores the life of woman born within a very rich Swiss family with open inclinations towards the Nazi Order. A writer, a journalist and a reporter photographer, Annemarie stood up against her aristocratic family and she travels around the world to denounce, European fascism as well as the exploitation of American workers. Annemarie Schwarzenbach doubts and disturbs.