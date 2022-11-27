Not Available

'Anner House' is a romantic story of dreams and aspirations. Neil Barry leaves Ireland after a bitter divorce and custody battle to face the demons of his alcoholism in another place, Cape Town. A chance meeting with an Irish woman, named Ruth Maguire, also trying to extricate herself from an unhappy relationship with Nicky helps him embark on a journey of self-healing and personal discovery. Inspired by the colorful locals they encounter, and the magical places they visit, Neil helps Ruth fulfill her dream, to open a boutique hotel set against the stunning Cape landscape. They decide to call it 'Anner House'. Of course the dream has its own obstacles - their personal predicaments plus coping with the social problems unique to Cape Town. But in the end it becomes clear to Neil and Ruth that they are the solutions to their own problems and the mutual attraction that sparked between them when they first met becomes irresistible.