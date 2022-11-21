Annie Lennox: An Evening of Nostalgia with Annie Lennox

Not Available

An Evening Of Nostalgia with Annie Lennox captures one of music’s most popular and acclaimed artists in her only full concert performance of songs from her Grammy-nominated Nostalgia album. Fronting a 19-piece band – including string and horn sections – and unveiling striking lighting and production elements created especially for this concert, Lennox demonstrates her distinctive vocal and performance talents on an array of classic American standards, ranging from “Summertime,” “Georgia On My Mind”, “Strange Fruit” and “God Bless The Child” to one of rock’n’roll’s most enduring classics, “I Put A Spell On You.”