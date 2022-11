Not Available

The 2004 Oscar winner for Best Song (from Lord of the Rings: Return of the King) is seen in her first U.S. solo concert, taped at the Central Park Summerstage in New York on September 8, 1995. Lennox performs such classics as "Sweet Dreams," "No More 'I Love You's'," "A Whiter Shade of Pale," "Waiting in Vain" and "Something So Right" as well as other tunes from her 1992 debut album, "Diva." Also includes four music videos.