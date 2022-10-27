Not Available

The story follows the 10th anniversary of Bo and Keung. In the ten years, the couple has gone through quite a number of ups and downs. After trying to develop his career in the mainland, Keung has returned to work in Hong Kong while Bo has stayed in Hong Kong to run a wedding consultancy firm. Bo firmly believes that love is forever and has witnessed over the years numerous sweet stories of love bearing fruits. However in private, the love between her and Keung has long turned bland. Keung wants to have children but Bo cannot care less. Once again, the couple is plunged into emotional ebb. Meanwhile, the betrayals years back begin to emerge again…