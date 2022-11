Not Available

Certain that "the right man" is crucial to her escaping the confines of the Italian village where she lives, Pina (Sandra Milo) places an ad in the newspaper. She gets a response from Adolfo (Francois Perier), who agrees to travel from his residence in Rome to visit her. As flashbacks shed light on both their pasts, suspense builds about how they will relate to one another. Sharp, dark Italian comedy co-stars Mario Adorf, Gastone Moschin.