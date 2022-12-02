Annyong Kimchi

Not Available

Japan and Korea have had a troubled relationship over the centuries, and discrimination against Korean residents in Japan has been legendary. But how important is the issue of race to a younger generation born and raised in the country? Tetsuaki Matsue, a third-generation zainichi attempts to get to grips with the issue of his own national identity in this autobiographical video documentary made as the then 21-year-old director's graduation project from the Japan Academy of the Moving Image. (Midnight Eye)