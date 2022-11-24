Not Available

Anoche is a study on the solidarity of distant - almost unrelated - elements, all of which come from my personal archives and were made in different times and places: a video of what I saw from a night bus in Rome in 2012, a sound recording I made in 2006 and a found photograph taken in Venice in the 30s. Blow-ups of the photograph are looped and superimposed. The loop filters the video and breaks, fragments the shapes of the night lights which were once so perfect. The movements of the fragmented shapes blend with the loud, distorted soundtrack, creating a new reality to experience. Perhaps an uncomfortable one, but definitely one that is more revealing. The Borges quote should be intended as a comment on the end of an era (a personal or a collective one).