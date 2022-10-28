Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Not Available

High school student Jinta (Nijiro Murakami) is a hikikomori and lives in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. One summer day, when Jinta is absorbed in a video game, a girl suddenly appears in front of him. The girl is Jinta's childhood friend Meiko (Minami Hamabe), but it seems impossible because Meiko died on a summer day. Meiko wears the same white dress when she died, but she looks a little taller. She tells Jinta that she has a wish and that's why she came back as a ghost, but Meiko can't remember what her wish was. To grant Meiko's wish, Jinta along with his friends Atsumu (Jun Shison), Naruko (Airi Matsui), Chiriko (Marie Iitoyo), Tetsudo (Yuta Takahata) and Meiko gather together for the first time in 7 years. Jinta soon realizes that he is the only one able to see Meiko.