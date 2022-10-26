anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day The Movie

Not Available

Are your “friends” from back then, still your “friends” now? This is a story of one summer miracle. Due to a tragic accident during their childhood that took the life of one of their friends, five friends grew apart from one another. One summer day “Menma,” their friend who passed away, appears before them. She tells them that she must have a wish granted in order to pass on to the afterlife. But, she cannot remember what that wish is. The friends meet once more to figure out how to help “Menma.” Time that stood still begins to slowly move once more...Why did “Menma” come back?