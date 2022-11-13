Anokha Rishta

Not Available

Mary, an inmate of an orphanage run by nuns, is good at studies and is artistically talented, her education so far has been sponsored by a philanthropist. Her sponsor, a rich old man who she has never met but has only corresponded with through the nuns, passes away, laving her dreams of a college education in shambles. Mr. Robert Brown (Bob) who is now at the helm of affairs of his father's business agrees to continue her sponsorship. Bob is a confirmed bachelor and Mary is drawn to him by some mysterious force.