Not Available

"Anonymously Yours" is the outcome of a daring filmmaking operation on sex-trafficking in a military state where nothing is as it seems. Four Burmese women's strikingly different life experiences come together to reveal an institution that enslaves them and as many as forty#million women worldwide in the fastest growing industry on earth: human sales. Clandestinely shot deep in the uncharted world of Southeast Asian sex trafficking, the film chronicles the merchandising of women commonplace in a land afflicted with staggering poverty and widespread corruption.