Inside there´s Leo, a lawyer, and Juan, a very short sighted man of fixed ideas. When their paths cross, Juan is getting and argument with Lucio, another member of the gym, about something that nowadays seems to be totally accepted, or perhaps not so much. This conflict, though, doesn´t seem to bother Juan, who is used to rely on fight and tension to win his battles. Still, we all keep our secrets, and for Leo and Juan the moment to remove their mask is finally here.