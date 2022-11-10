Not Available

Another 9 1/2 Weeks

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Saga Pictures

John flies over to Paris to find out his girlfriend Elizabeth. He finds a mysterious fashion designer named Lea and her assistant Claire, and it turns out that Lea was Elizabeth's friend in Paris. Lea says to John that Elizabeth married and moved away. The passion starts to appear between John and Lea, when Lea's business partner Vittorio tells John another version of Elizabeth's fate.

Cast

Mickey RourkeJohn Gray
Agathe de La FontaineClaire
Angie EverhartLea Calot
Steven BerkoffVittorio DaSilva
Dougray ScottCharlie
Philippe BegliaHotel Raphael Doorman

View Full Cast >

Images