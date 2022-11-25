Another Colour TV

Not Available

ANOTHER COLOR TV is a documentary film that shows a family interaction in front of the television, and how television becomes a major way to escape from reality. The mother is the communicative centre of an Indonesian family living in the suburbs. Because she spends her time alone at home, the television gradually takes on the role of a best friend. This situation causes her to apply the values that she sees in television to her family. But the other family members get their values from different outside sources, and they always reject her values.