Not Available

Another Day, Another Time: Celebrating the Music of "Inside Llewyn Davis"

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Showtime Networks

A concert inspired by the Coen Brothers' film, 'Inside Llewyn Davis,' which is set in the 1960s Greenwich Village folk music scene, featuring live performances of the film's music, as well as songs from the early 1960s. Performers include the Avett Brothers, Joan Baez, Dave Rawlings Machine, Rhiannon Giddens, Lake Street Dive, Colin Meloy, The Milk Carton Kids, Marcus Mumford, Punch Brothers, Patti Smith, Willie Watson, Gillian Welch, and Jack White, as well as the star of the film Oscar Isaac.

Cast

Oscar IsaacHimself
Joan BaezHerself
Jack WhiteHimself
Patti SmithHerself
Gillian WelchHerself
Rhiannon GiddensHerself

View Full Cast >

Images