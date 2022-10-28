Another Family

Not Available

The true story about the legal battle between Samsung Semiconductor and its employees who contracted leukemia comes to the screen. Taxi driver Sang-gu is overjoyed when his daughter is hired by the country’s best semiconductor factory, but just two years later he learns that she has been diagnosed with leukemia. The film focuses on the story of one individual fighting a giant enterprise. Sang-gu and his family, along with their attorney and other families of leukemia patients, start the fight strong but are soon shaken up as the company uses different methods of appeasement and pressure to keep the families from uniting, among them offering money to keep the issue from becoming public. People become reluctant to be a witness for trial, either because of their loyalty to the company or for the well being of their families. The film takes us through the long fight and the people’s continued despair and dejection.