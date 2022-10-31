Not Available

Another Gantz

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Before finding out the Perfect Answer, discover Another Gantz. Aired on Nippon Television network before the theatrical release of Gantz: The Perfect Answer, this film is an alternate perspective version of the first Gantz film from the same writing-directing team of the two-part theatrical film. In addition to condensed scenes from the Gantz film, Another Gantz features a new subplot that follows an investigative journalist not included in the theatrical film. Delving deep into the mystery, Another Gantz offers another piece towards solving the complex puzzle that is the world of Gantz.

Cast

Kanata HongoJoichiro Nishi
Haruhiko Katô
Ken'ichi MatsuyamaMasaru Kato
Natsuna WatanabeMegumi Kishimoto
Kazunari NinomiyaKei Kurono
Tomorowo TaguchiYoshikazu Suzuki

View Full Cast >

Images