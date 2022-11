Not Available

Directed by Christopher Menaul ('Summer in February', 'Fatherland) and written by Jenny Lecoat, Another Mother's Son tells the true story of Louisa Gould, a widow living in Nazi occupied Jersey who takes in a Russian prisoner of war, Feodor Burrij. Jenny Seagrove, Julian Kostov, John Hannah, Ronan Keating and Amanda Abbington star. The producer is Bill Kenwright.