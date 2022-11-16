Another Round

Not Available

It is time to sweep off the dust of everyday life. A Norwegian philosopher argues man is born with a blood alcohol level that is 0.5% too low. Inspired by that theory Martin and three of his friends and high school teachers launch a drinking experiment. Their mundane existence is an endless row of trivialities so this project might be exactly what they need. It is all about living life to the fullest! If Churchill won WW2 in a heavy daze of alcohol, imagine how the powerful drops can affect the daily humdrum? The four teachers - and a handful of students - decide to uphold a constant level of intoxication. Under the influence our four friends become braver, more musical, teaching grows interesting amd results soar. The group feels alive again! As the units are knocked back the experiment both progresses and derails. It becomes clear that while alcohol historically has fuelled great results, all actions have consequences.