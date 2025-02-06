Another Simple Favor

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.
|Anna Kendrick
|Stephanie Smothers
|Blake Lively
|Emily Nelson
|Henry Golding
|Sean Townsend
|Andrew Rannells
|Darren
|Bashir Salahuddin
|Detective Summervile
|Joshua Satine
|Miles Smothers
