Another Simple Favor

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Paul Feig

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Feigco Entertainment

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

Cast

Anna KendrickStephanie Smothers
Blake LivelyEmily Nelson
Henry GoldingSean Townsend
Andrew RannellsDarren
Bashir SalahuddinDetective Summervile
Joshua SatineMiles Smothers

Images