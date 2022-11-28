Another Testament: Reflections of Christ

Not Available

What the world needs now more than ever is 3 Nephi. Filmed in the Copan ruins in Honduras, filmmaker Cameron Trejo creates a Book of Mormon documentary featuring the sacred events of Jesus Christ's visit to ancient America as found in 3 Nephi. This one-hour documentary features gospel scholars and professors of ancient scripture who discuss and help interpret doctrinal accounts of Christ's ministry among the people of Nephi. Interviews include John W. Welch, Camille Frank Olson, and Dennis R. Deaton. In addition, photographer Mark Mabry shares his unique insights and the spiritually-challenged experiences that were felt upon recreating the events portrayed in 3 Nephi chapters 9 through 27.