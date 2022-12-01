Not Available

Boasting the assistance of the Navajo Service and the Untied States Office of Indian Affairs, Another to Conquer was targeted at Native Americans and features stunning location shooting. Nema and Don, made orphans by tuberculosis, are left on the reservation following the wisdom of their science-fearing grandfather and the community’s respected leader, Slow-Talker. Robert, their neighbor and friend, has gone away to school—forsaking tradition, according to his detractors—and has learned the scientific ways of the white man. He has also learned that he has TB and, through rest and treatment, is cured. The film progresses as a battle between traditional faith and contemporary medicine. Medicine wins and Slow-Talker, a convert to its ways, becomes its spokesperson.