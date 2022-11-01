1982

Another Way

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 24th, 1982

Studio

Meridian Films

Political and sexual repression in Hungary, just after the revolution of 1956. In 1958, the body of Eva Szalanczky, a political journalist, is discovered near the border. Her friend Livia is in hospital with a broken neck; Livia's husband, Donci, is under arrest. In a flashback to the year before, we see what leads up to the tragedy. Eva gets a job as a writer. She meets Livia and is attracted to her. Livia feels much the same, but as a married woman, has doubts and hesitations. In their work, they (and Eva in particular) bang up against the limits of telling political truths; in private, they confront the limits of living out sexual and emotional truth.

Cast

Grażyna SzapołowskaHorváth Livia
Jadwiga Jankowska-CieslakSzalánczky Éva
Ildikó BánságiSzalánczky Éva (voice)
Judit HernádiHorváth Livia (voice)
Jozef KronerComrade Erdõs
Gyula SzabóComrade Erdõs

