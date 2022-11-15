Another Woman

Not Available

The film’s heroine is the gynaecologist Masha, whose husband leaves her. When a man leaves his wife, he carries away all her hopes for a future. Of course, it would be noble to let the husband go, but Masha is a strong woman and begins a desperate struggle for her infidel husband Misha. The power is unequal. Masha is already well in her thirties, while the fitness-trainer Oksana is just over twenty. But behind Masha stand a great experience of life and two small children. In this situation she is ready to use the entire arsenal available, including extraterrestrial forces. The young Oksana relies only on feelings. And on her fine figure, her magnificent hair and irrepressible temperament. Who will win this fight and get the prize? And what happens when the dream of one of them will become true?