Another World We Are Making: Haengdang-Dong People 2

The sequel of "Heangdangdong People", a documentary about a struggle and dream for community of Heangdangdong people against the unfair removal of their housing. Heandangdong people in the removal region finally finished the struggle in the victory after the 3-year-struggle against the removal and they are now settled in the provisional residential building. They have gradually overcome poverty and have been establishing a local community through a production cooperative and a credit cooperative to materialize their dreams. Headangdong people's story with their successful community suggests a concrete way and hope about an alternative life.