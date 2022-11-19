Ansia de matar

Not Available

This is a true story. Kicho and Maria come to Mexico looking for a better life but Maria gets killed by the guerrilla before she gets to sign the papers at the border. Kicho promises himself he will get revenge one day. At the same time a family of four gets kidnapped during a hunting trip by the same "red beret" guy who commands the guerrilla and left the father thinking hes dead. He is an experienced hunter and with Kichos help, who knows the woods very well, track down the guerrilla to rescue the rest of the family.