Not Available

Scottalina Schlong (Darian Caine) is a dominatrix/role playing model hired by shrink scientist Dr. Hanky Panky (Sergio Johnson) to stop the miniature pervert Yellow Jack-It (E.C. Winkler) from sneaking into women's locker rooms, showers, bedrooms and massage parlors. Scottalina is transformed into a miniature superhero Ant-Babe to stop The Yellow Jack-It -- If she can!