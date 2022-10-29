Antarctic Tears

Not Available

Aaron Linsdau had a plan. He wanted to become the first American to ski from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole and back. It would be a brutal journey of over 1,400 miles, in sub-zero temperatures, and with hurricane force winds. And he wanted to do this alone. Throughout the history of mankind, very few have ever attempted the trek from Antarctica's edge to the South Pole because, as one climber put it, "It is ten times more difficult than Everest." Thousands of humans have stood on Everest and twelve Americans have stood on the moon. Yet, only one other American had ever skied to the South Pole alone. And he nearly died in the attempt.