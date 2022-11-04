Antariksha

Not Available

This is a story about a landlord in a local rural Bengal. He is very stubborn, egoist, commanding person. Every steps of his move has logical conclusions, with reasons and vision. He doesn't want to commit himself for any cause. But Jayanta doesn't always agree with landlord's decisions. He is very honest, sincere and whimsical person who doesn't know how to plan a work. He likes a girl from his early days and always wants to marry that girl. So he conveys his wish to the father of that girl. After a small hesitation, the landlord also agrees with his wife and nods for the approval. But after the marriage takes place, a long time mystery breaks out. As a result Jayanta has to suffer, but at last the landlord rescues him.