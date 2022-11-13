Αντάρτες Των Πόλεων

Not Available

A Middle East allied Force commander, Themis, parachutes in occupied Greece to organize a sabotage in the Meteora region but betrays the Germans and falls into ambush. Before retiring, he calls Fotis, a student who had hidden his house, and urges him to go to Athens and meet an Aristides. Despite the mobilization of the Germans who perform all the hostages they have captured, including his father, Fotis finally arrives in Athens, meets with Aristides and accepts to cooperate with him. With the name of Kostas Alexandrou he catches a room in the Papadima family home, falls in love with their daughter Anna and becomes a "friend" with the German Major Karl Asberg. He accepts the co-operation proposed by Carl - to become his agent - to supposedly trap the guerrillas. But he actually misleads the conquerors about blowing a munitions train. His fate is the same as the fate of every patriot who is sacrificed for his homeland.