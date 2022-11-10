The film ' Antboy: Revenge of the Red Fury ' is a sequel to the Danish superhero film Antboy, based on the books by Kenneth Bøgh Andersen. The story is again on the ordinary Danish boy Pelle, who secretly fights crime as a superhero Antboy. In the first film, he made short work of the super villain flea , now tucked away on the local insane clinic.
|Oscar Dietz
|Antboy
|Nicolas Bro
|Loppen
|Amalie Kruse Jensen
|Ida
|Samuel Ting Graf
|Wilhelm
|Astrid Juncher-Benzon
|Maria
|Hector Brøgger Andersen
|Chris
View Full Cast >