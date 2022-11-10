Not Available

Antboy: Revenge of the Red Fury

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nimbus Film

The film ' Antboy: Revenge of the Red Fury ' is a sequel to the Danish superhero film Antboy, based on the books by Kenneth Bøgh Andersen. The story is again on the ordinary Danish boy Pelle, who secretly fights crime as a superhero Antboy. In the first film, he made ​​short work of the super villain flea , now tucked away on the local insane clinic.

Cast

Oscar DietzAntboy
Nicolas BroLoppen
Amalie Kruse JensenIda
Samuel Ting GrafWilhelm
Astrid Juncher-BenzonMaria
Hector Brøgger AndersenChris

