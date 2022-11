Not Available

“Implantação da Rapública” is a documental series with Antena3Docs label, dedicated to Hip-Hop’s history in Portugal. The series, divided into four chapters, focuses on the culture’s four pillars: breakdance, graffiti, DJ and rap. “Painting Hip-Hop” is the series second chapter and focuses on graffiti, with interviews with some of the pioneers of portuguese street art scene: Nomen, Youthone, Uber, Vhils, DJ Glue, Odeith, Nurea, Maze, Third and Keso.