Antes del desayuno

A man, whom we don't identify, kills himself with his razor because he can no longer bear the complaints of his wife, whose face we can't see well either. An impressionistic work with very close shots that cut out reality until, for example, the faces of the characters are omitted. A kind of description and brief chronicle of daily life in a house for a few minutes serves as a framework for the irruption of an unusual tragedy. Filmed without sound, it lacks any subsequent dialogue, although a piano band with a jazzy air has been added.