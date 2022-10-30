Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha

Not Available

Anil (Sumanth Ashwin) is a happy go lucky guy from a town. Ananya (Eesha) is an independent girl from Hyderabad whose parents are going through arguments. Anil and Ananya meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and become friends. Ananya is good with creative greeting cards. Anil has some business ideas and they start a new company and they fall in love. But both of them are afraid of committing to each other due to the experience of their parents. Hence they want to test their compatibility by living together in a secret place. The rest of the story is all about what they learn from it.