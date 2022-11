Not Available

The world-famous King's College Choir of Cambridge, England, performs a selection of 13 religious anthems in this inspiring concert organized to coincide with the 50th anniversary jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation. Set against the splendor of the college's 16th-century Gothic chapel, the program includes "God Be in My Head" by Walford Davies, "Faire Is the Heaven" by William H. Harris and "Evening Hymn" by Henry Balfour Gardiner.