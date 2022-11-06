Anthony Bourdain: A Cook's Tour- Asia

Not Available

Cooking and dining with Anthony Bourdain! 7 episodes Tony has a spontaneous adventure in Bangkok where he tries foods such as deep fried frog skins and pla rah, a fish paste that has fermented for three months. Other episodes include Eating on the Mekong (Vietnam) and Wild Delicacies (Cambodia). The #1 food writer and television presenter in the world, Anthony Bourdain reinvented the food travel genre. In his groundbreaking first series, that originally aired on the Food Network, Bourdain travels around the world indulging his taste for local cuisine and eccentric characters. Join Tony as he feasts on sushi in Tokyo, enjoys authentic Mexican cuisine, and traverses the Australian Outback on a memorable food journey. You never know what he'll say, who he'll meet, or what they'll have for dinner.