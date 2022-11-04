Anthony Bourdain: A Cook's Tour- Europe

Not Available

Cooking and dining with Anthony Bourdain! Europe - 6 episodes Arachon, France, the birthplace of Tony's father, was the first place Tony learned to love food. Tony revisits his childhood and enjoys many staples, including steak frites, gaufres (waffles), and soupe de pecheur (fisherman's soup). Other episodes include A Pleasing Palate (London) and Highland Grub (Scotland). The #1 food writer and television presenter in the world, Anthony Bourdain reinvented the food travel genre. In his groundbreaking first series, that originally aired on the Food Network, Bourdain travels around the world indulging his taste for local cuisine and eccentric characters. Join Tony as he feasts on sushi in Tokyo, enjoys authentic Mexican cuisine, and traverses the Australian Outback on a memorable food journey. You never know what he'll say, who he'll meet, or what they'll have for dinner.