Anthony Burger: Masterpiece and More

Music & Musicals, Gospel Music, Inspirational Music - Award-winning gospel pianist and former child prodigy Anthony Burger performs sacred and popular works in this thrilling performance, featuring the music of George Frideric Handel, George Gershwin and more. Tracks include "Rhapsody in Blue / Shout to the Lord," "Hallelujah Chorus," "Theme from Exodus," "Over the Rainbow" (featuring Janet Paschal), "Old Time Religion / William Tell Overture," "Lily of the Valley" and "The Stranger."