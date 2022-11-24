Not Available

A combination of interviews with the internationally famous sculptor Anthony Caro and material shot at an Arts Council exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery, London. This was the first European retrospective covering Caro's mature work, from 1969 to 1984, and the first time any of the thirty-one important sculptures had been seen in Britain. Included are examples of the brightly painted steel sculptures, several monumental sculptures from welded units of cast and plate steel, and a representative group of smaller table and floor pieces in various media.