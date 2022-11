Not Available

This is a big fight in the Heavyweight division, as the division’s #1 fighter Anthony Joshua (21-0; 20 KOs) takes on Alexander Povetkin (34-1; 24 KOs). On the line are Joshua’s four belts - all the major Heavyweight titles aside from Deontay Wilder’s WBC crown. Ring Magazine ranks Joshua at #1 in the division, with Povetkin #3.