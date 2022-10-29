Anthony Kavanagh joue à domicile

Not Available

Anthony Kavanagh is back at home to give his new show , Anthony Kavanagh playing at home . It has not changed . Tall, blonde , Swedish curling champion ... it's him ! It is always a whirlwind of energy . Physical play and the multitude of characters that embodies the public plunge in world exploded . On accent accent, in every city , Anthony leads the public from Paris to Montreal via Val- Bélair , Verdun and other mythical places ... Anthony tells the adventures of his new life dad, explains the right and left in politics and tells us how everything is a matter of perspective. We can expect anything with Anthony Kavanagh . He can do everything : singing, beatboxing , dance, mime, landscape , wedding , cat training , baptism, plumbing ... More biting than ever, says Anthony , skinned and mocks not forgetting anyone, especially himself. After all, the prodigal comedian is back home, and we feel very happy to be here in Quebec for a game ... at home !